Boston Partners Sells 698 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $165.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.41.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

