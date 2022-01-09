Boston Partners Sells 4,235 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 37.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MPW shares. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

MPW opened at $23.25 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

