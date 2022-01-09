Boston Partners Sells 180,290 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 79.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,290 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Adecoagro were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Adecoagro by 123.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 106,589 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 245.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 207,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 147,155 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Adecoagro by 4.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 182.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 49,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $878.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.27. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 11.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.