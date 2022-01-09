Boston Partners Reduces Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Graham were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

GHM opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $136.30 million, a P/E ratio of -61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently -209.51%.

In other Graham news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $36,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

