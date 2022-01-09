Boston Partners Has $451,000 Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Thermon Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Thermon Group by 67,688.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Thermon Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THR opened at $16.94 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

