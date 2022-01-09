Boston Partners Grows Stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 117.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1,421.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 165,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 155,033 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 46,223.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,798,000 after purchasing an additional 106,781 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 457.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,097 shares during the last quarter. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

SCU opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.43. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $100.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.50 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 122.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $184,706.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $333,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCU. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.