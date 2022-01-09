Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Stock Price Up 6.3%

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) shares shot up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $535.03 and last traded at $530.80. 5,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 155,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $499.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAM. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $777.33.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $493.97 and a 200-day moving average of $606.65.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,346 shares of company stock valued at $13,731,068 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 2,286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.