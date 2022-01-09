Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $485.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.38 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.86.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $121.82 on Friday. Boot Barn has a one year low of $47.23 and a one year high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.77.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boot Barn stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Boot Barn worth $18,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

