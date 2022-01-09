BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.40.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.47.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

