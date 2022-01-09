BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 26,735 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 26,735 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $157.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $286.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

