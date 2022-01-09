BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,571 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 961.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after buying an additional 572,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after buying an additional 311,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,732,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $995,966.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 387,254 shares of company stock worth $16,263,608. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

