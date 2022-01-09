Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.95

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and traded as high as $43.15. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $43.06, with a volume of 2,305 shares changing hands.

BOWFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.07 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 4.57%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

