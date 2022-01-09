BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Up 20.4% in December

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 119.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $217,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DMB traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 49,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,781. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

