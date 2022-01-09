BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) to Market Perform

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HR. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

