BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CII traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 86,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,137. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

