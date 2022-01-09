BitTube (TUBE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,998.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $970,042.38 and approximately $1,998.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.15 or 0.00450153 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000142 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 332,191,544 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.