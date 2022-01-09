Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Tops $630.94 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $36.03 or 0.00086142 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $630.94 million and $10.65 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.00328931 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00134843 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002771 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

