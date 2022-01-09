BitBlocks Finance Market Capitalization Tops $84,922.43 (BBKFI)

BitBlocks Finance (CURRENCY:BBKFI) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, BitBlocks Finance has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One BitBlocks Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. BitBlocks Finance has a total market cap of $84,922.43 and $28,664.00 worth of BitBlocks Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00085982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.15 or 0.07439457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,945.26 or 1.00139684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00071678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003162 BTC.

BitBlocks Finance Coin Profile

BitBlocks Finance’s total supply is 6,203,104 coins and its circulating supply is 5,695,194 coins. BitBlocks Finance’s official Twitter account is @BBKFI

BitBlocks Finance Coin Trading

