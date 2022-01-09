BioPassport Token (BIOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $199.54 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $199.54 million and approximately $12.84 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BioPassport Token has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00061888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005486 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

