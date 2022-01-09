Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,279,730,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after buying an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,826,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $1,144.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,463.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,471.91. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.96.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

