Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for 1.6% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $937,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $213.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.49 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $2,834,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,250 shares of company stock worth $124,365,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

