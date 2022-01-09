Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $546.99 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.45 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $648.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $656.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

