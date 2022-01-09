Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 860 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Amgen stock opened at $227.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.01 and its 200 day moving average is $221.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

