Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 510 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,768 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.8% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $510.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $622.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $621.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.76.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.