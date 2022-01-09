Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 193 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after purchasing an additional 717,898 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 673,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,128,000 after purchasing an additional 645,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,204,000 after purchasing an additional 612,913 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $112.74 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $119.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

