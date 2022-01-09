Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,565 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,085,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,875,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,458,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,080 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

