Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Amundi purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Biogen by 10,230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 191,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,429,000 after buying an additional 189,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $440.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Biogen to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.55.

BIIB stock opened at $232.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.72 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.98.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.