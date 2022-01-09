Binance Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.23 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $433.04 or 0.01037066 BTC on exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $72.23 billion and approximately $4.08 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
