Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

BCYC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of -0.26.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $277,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,708. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

