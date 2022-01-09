BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 3,743 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,552 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 22.2% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 6.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $73.10 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.87.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.79.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

