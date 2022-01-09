BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 19.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $188.00 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.