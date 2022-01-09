BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $899,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after buying an additional 651,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after buying an additional 565,326 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,105,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG stock opened at $121.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average of $95.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.78.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.