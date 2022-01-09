BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.77 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 50,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 1,987,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.24.

KEY stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.