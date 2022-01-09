BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.42 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 168,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,982,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.25.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $223.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.51. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $224.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

