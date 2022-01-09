BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 27,089 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,428 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,089 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $826,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,633. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEVI opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.