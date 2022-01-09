BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 1,795 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $1,260,437 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $262.32 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.05 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.87.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.