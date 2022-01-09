Berenberg Bank Cuts Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target to GBX 38

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 52 ($0.70) to GBX 38 ($0.51) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON RSG opened at GBX 18.20 ($0.25) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £200.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. Resolute Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 48 ($0.65).

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.