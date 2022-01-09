Berenberg Bank Cuts Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target to GBX 38

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 52 ($0.70) to GBX 38 ($0.51) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LON RSG opened at GBX 18.20 ($0.25) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £200.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. Resolute Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 48 ($0.65).
Resolute Mining Company Profile
