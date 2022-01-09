Berenberg Bank Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $400.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $287.33.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $211.84 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of -1.38.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 39.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,715 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,092,000 after purchasing an additional 242,867 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $353,904,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth approximately $397,426,000. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

