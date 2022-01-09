Berenberg Bank Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $400.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $287.33.
Shares of BNTX stock opened at $211.84 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of -1.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,715 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,092,000 after purchasing an additional 242,867 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $353,904,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth approximately $397,426,000. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Further Reading: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.