Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.

BBBY opened at $13.80 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

In related news, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,587 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

