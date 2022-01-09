Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Increased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.63.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX stock opened at $254.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.36. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

