BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $23.79 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

