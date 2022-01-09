BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,612,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,341 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $280,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BCE by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in BCE by 83.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in BCE by 40.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC upped their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.47. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.63%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

