BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.60. BCE posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

BCE stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. BCE has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC grew its position in BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BCE by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BCE by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in BCE by 1,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

