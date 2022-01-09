BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,221 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BayCom were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BayCom by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BayCom by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BayCom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $207.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.95. BayCom Corp has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $19.68.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 21.36%. On average, research analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

