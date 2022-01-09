Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.16. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.91.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.