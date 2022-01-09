Basso Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,368 Shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in RXR Acquisition were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,855,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,998,000.

NASDAQ RXRA opened at $9.73 on Friday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

