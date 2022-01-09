Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.97 Million in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 199,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAY opened at $9.88 on Friday. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86.

About Chavant Capital Acquisition

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

