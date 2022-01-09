Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $1.22 Million Position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 55.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 8.0% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,118,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 82,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 328.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 169,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 130,279 shares during the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VII opened at $9.79 on Friday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII).

Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.