Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys 17,490 Shares of BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLUA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 2,233.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 223,310 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLUA opened at $9.76 on Friday. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

