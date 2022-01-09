Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 149,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

MITA stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Coliseum Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72.

Get Coliseum Acquisition alerts:

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA).

Receive News & Ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coliseum Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.